Global Covid-19 cases hit 150-million mark: WHO

GENEVA – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 150.98 million, an increase of more than 870,000 per day.

According to the data published on Saturday by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of deaths increased by more than 14,600, exceeding 3.17 million.

As of 15:36 Moscow time on May 1, WHO received information about 150,989,419 infected and 3,173,576 deaths.

The number of cases increased by 870,405 and deaths by 14,661.

The organization’s statistics take into account only officially confirmed information on people infected and deaths provided by states.

More than 48 percent of cases over the past day have occurred in the South East Asia region, where WHO also includes India (419,456), North and South America (219,805), and Europe (155,791).

The majority of confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in the United States (31,948,761), followed by India (19,164,969), Brazil (14,590,678), France (5,529,820), Turkey (4,820,591), Russia (4,814,558), and the United Kingdom (4,416,627). (TASS)

