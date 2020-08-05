Global coronavirus death toll tops 700K

ANKARA – The death toll worldwide from the novel coronavirus rose to 700,647 on Wednesday, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Data showed the total number of cases worldwide climbed to 18.54 million, with 11.13 recoveries.

Brazil has the highest number of recoveries with more than 2.15 million, followed by the US with over 1.5 million.

While the US — the only country to cross the 4 million mark of infections with an excess of 4.77 million cases and over 156,800 deaths — continues to be the worst-hit by the virus, Brazil has over 2.8 million cases and more than 95,800 fatalities.

The US and Brazil are also followed by Mexico with 48,869 deaths and the UK with 46,295 fatalities.

China, ground zero for the disease, has registered more than 88,206 cases and over 81,200 recoveries, while its death toll stood at 4,676.

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery. (Anadolu)





