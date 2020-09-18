Global coronavirus cases surpass 30M

by: Anadolu |
Global coronavirus cases surpass 30M

ANKARA – Global coronavirus cases exceeded the 30-million mark Thursday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths from the virus has reached 943,203, with recoveries topping 20.39 million.

The US remains the worst-hit country with over 6.66 million infections, while its death toll exceeds 197,500.

India follows the US with the second-highest number of infections worldwide at over 5.11 million.

Brazil, which has the largest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, comes in third globally with over 4.41 million infections.

Russia, Peru, and Colombia are also among the hardest-hit countries in the world.

China, ground zero of the virus, has registered 90,262 cases so far, including 4,736 deaths and 85,174 recoveries.

The virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions since it was first detected late last year. (Anadolu)



Suggested Videos

DAING DAMORTIS

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM


LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE


Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed


WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019


La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019