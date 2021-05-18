Gaza death toll now 212, including 61 kids

by: Anadolu |
Gaza death toll now 212, including 61 kids

ANKARA – The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip has risen to 212, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

The grim figure includes 61 children, 35 women and 16 elderly people, the ministry said in a statement, while 1,400 people have been injured during the offensive.

The Israeli military has staged airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction across the seaside territory.

Ten Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

The recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community. (Anadolu)

Smoke and flame rise after Israeli army carried out attacks over buildings in Gaza City, Gaza on May 17, 2021. (Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency)

Suggested Videos

Panoorin Pink Supermoon

<

April 18, 2021 – SUNDAY MASS

KAPIHAN SA ILOCOS


DON SEGUNDO HOUSE OF ANTIQUES AND RESTAURANT

Cagayan Valley, Isabela nananawagan ng tulong

Statement on Typhoon ‘Ulysses’


Typhoon ROLLY and Typhoon SIONY – Update – Nov 1, 2020

2 Bagyong tatama sa bansa binabantayan ng PAGASA

Mushroom Business


DAING DAMORTIS

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM


LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE