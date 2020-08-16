Gamboa orders PNP-ACG to toughen drive vs. cyberbullying

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa on Sunday ordered the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) to step up its campaign against cyberbullying that victimize the youth on social media platforms.

The PNP-ACG and its Regional Anti-Cybercrime Units created official Facebook pages that cater complaints and reports of any cases of cybercrimes including cyberbullying, fake news proliferation, online scams, online photo and video voyeurism, and others.

“Aside from our front-liner operations against Covid-19 pandemic, we also intensified our cyber patrol operations and monitoring system against cybercrimes on social media and other interactive websites,” Gamboa said in a statement.

Gamboa also reiterated the utilization of social media as an avenue for proactive information and awareness activities as well as building a harmonious relationship with the community as servants and protectors of the people.







Under the measure, cyberbullying is defined as a form of bullying done through the use of technology or any electronic means. PNP-ACG noted that cyberbullying complaints are expected to increase as victims become aware of how to report it by means of new reporting system through social media, phone numbers and e-mails.

“With the surge of technological advancements, cybercrimes became one of the most prevalent modus nowadays. Oftentimes, cyberbullying is used by unscrupulous individuals to prey on the youth,” Gamboa said.

He also encouraged parents to report any incidents of cyberbullying.

“We urge our parents to monitor if there are changes in their child’s behavior. Should they confirm that their child has been victimized by a cyberbully or an online scammer, I encourage them to immediately identify the perpetrator and report it to the authorities,” he added.

In a consolidated report to the PNP chief, the PNP-ACG has investigated 19 cyberbullying cases from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 as part of strengthening campaign in relation to Republic Act 10627 or the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 that requires all elementary and secondary schools to adopt policies to prevent and address the acts of bullying in their institutions. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





