Gamboa names new NCRPO director for ops

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, on Wednesday, ordered a reshuffle of ranking police officials in Camp Crame-based units, as well as the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), a week ahead of his retirement on September 2.

In a statement, the PNP Public Information Office said Gamboa named Brig. Gen. Florencio Ortilla as Deputy Regional Director for Operations, the third-highest post in the NCRPO, and Col. Rommel Bernardo Cabagno as Acting Chief of the NCRPO Regional Staff, effective August 24.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Oliver Emmodias and Col. Arthur Cabalona were named deputy director and acting executive officer, respectively, of the Directorate for Integrated Police Operations (DIPO) – Northern Luzon effective Thursday.

Gamboa formalized on August 19 the promotion of Maj. Gen. Ferdinand Divina as PNP Director for Intelligence, and Maj. Gen. Marne Marcos Jr. as PNP Director for Comptrollership to two-star rank.

Other officials reassigned effective August 24 were Col. Allan Nobleza, from the NCRPO to the Highway Patrol Group; Col. Rolly Octavio, from Police Regional Office (PRO) 12 (Soccsksargen) to NCRPO; Col. Eduardo Abaday from the Directorate for Intelligence to the Police Community Affairs Development Group (PCADG); Col. Ulysses Cruz from PCADG to DIPO – Southern Luzon; Col. Francisco Dungo Jr. from PRO 1 (Ilocos region) to Logistic Support Service (LSS); and Col. Reynaldo Padulla, from LSS to DIPO – Visayas. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





