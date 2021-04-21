Gale warning due to ‘Bising’ grounds Pangasinense fishermen

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – The Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) has advised fisherfolk in the coastal areas of the province not to set sail due to the gale warning issued by the weather bureau amid Typhoon Bising.

In an interview on Wednesday, PDRRMO emergency operation center manager Ron Castillo said the wind forecast is at 43 to 71 kilometers per hour (kph), while the wave may go as high as 2.8 to 5.5 meters.

“So far, there were no reported fishermen violating the advisory,” he said.

He added light to moderate rains was experienced in San Carlos City, Binmaley, Calasiao, San Fabian, and Sison town.

Children enjoy the big waves despite of gale warning in Agoo, La Union. Northbound Philippines Photo

“It was forecast that Typhoon Bising may bring light to moderate rains in the province as it is near Luzon. Residents along mountain slopes are advised (to prepare) for possible landslides, mudslides, rock slides, and flash floods,” Castillo said.

Although the typhoon may not have a severe effect on the weather condition of the province, he said, the PDRRMO is still on alert.

“Our personnel are ready and the equipment was prepared as well,” he added.

Typhoon Bising has slowed down while maintaining strength and is now moving northwestward east of mainland Cagayan, according to the forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com

