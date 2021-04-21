Four La Union towns to shift to GCQ

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – The towns of Agoo, Aringay, Naguilian, and Tubao in La Union will be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) from April 22 until May 5 from modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) classification.

In Executive Order (EO) No. 14 issued on Tuesday, Governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III said as of April 18, the new cases in the towns have decreased and are now identified to be of minimal to moderate risk level.

“The local chief executives and the local Philippine National Police are hereby directed to ensure compliance with the operational guidelines on the application of zoning containment strategy in the localization of the National Action Plan against coronavirus disease 2019 response and applicable guidelines during the implementation of GCQ,” he said.

Among the guidelines under GCQ are restriction on movement and transportation of people, establishment of checkpoints, observance of the minimum health protocols, strict regulation of operating industries, curfews, and presence of uniformed personnel to enforce protocols.

Meanwhile, the town of Luna remains under MECQ from April 22 to April 30.

“While there was a decrease in the transmission of the virus, the municipality of Luna, through its local chief executive, requested for an extension in the implementation of MECQ,” Ortega said in a separate EO.

Eight out of 19 towns and one city in the province were placed under MECQ to contain the spread of Covid-19.

As of April 20, the province recorded 1,455 active cases. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com

