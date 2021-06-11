Former acting mayor linked to Masbate town exec’s slay nabbed

LEGAZPI CITY – One of the suspects in the killing of Batuan, Masbate Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III in 2019 was arrested in Barangay Quinapagian, Mercedes, Camarines Norte on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement on Friday, Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, Police Regional Office 5 (PRO5) director, identified the suspect as Nelson Refermoso Cambaya, 58, a former acting mayor of Batuan town.

Cambaya was collared by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) National Capital Judicial Region (NCR) Branch 42 for the murder of Yuson and frustrated murder of his escorts in 2019.

Cambaya, who went on hiding for almost two years, did not resist arrest while being served the warrant of arrest. He was placed under police custody while awaiting transfer to Manila.

“Malugod kong ipinapaabot ang aking pasasalamat sa ating Barangay Intelligence Network (BIN) sa kanilang aktibong pakikipagugnayan sa ating mga kapulisan upang mahuli ang isa sa suspek sa pagpatay kay dating VP Yuson. Isa itong pagpapatunay ng ating malakas na pagkakabuklod upang bigyan ng solusyon ang mga problemang ating kinakaharap sa komunidad. Patuloy tayong magtulungan at sabay sabay nating tahakin ang mas ligtas at tahimik na lugar para sa mga Bicolanos. (I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our barangay intelligence network (BIN) for their active coordination with our policemen in order to arrest another suspect in the killing of ex-vice mayor Yuson. Let’s continue helping one another to attain our goal for a peaceful place for the Bicolanos),” Estomo said.

He said the Bicol police will continue conducting manhunt operations to capture the other suspects in the killing.

Last April, Sandra Cam, a member of the Board of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) who is also a suspect in the Yuson killing, voluntarily surrendered to the police in Cavite after an arrest warrant was issued against her and five others.

They are facing frustrated murder and murder complaints on the death of Yuson with no bail recommended.

Yuson was shot dead in Sampaloc, Manila in 2019 while his escorts were injured but survived. Connie Calipay and Mar Serrano / PNA – northboundasia.com

