FOOD AID FOR STRANDED PASSENGERS

by: Northbound Philippines News Online |
A religious group distributes food supplements and food packs to the stranded passengers staying in front of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 (NAIA-1) in Pasay City and at the center island near the airport on Thursday (June 11, 2020). The stranded passengers whose flights were canceled by airlines have been waiting for days now for their flights to be rescheduled so they can go home to their provinces. (PNA photo by Avito C. Dalan) 

