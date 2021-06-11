FLAG MAKER

by: Philippine News Agency |
Marian Valerio, 6. applies a red crayon on the cardboard to make a Philippine flag while her elder brother Chelo, 13, (left) focuses on his gadget tablet for his online study at their home on Langit Road, Bagong Silang-Kanan, Caloocan City Friday (June 11, 2021). The country celebrates National Flag Day starting May 28 and culminates on June 12 for the commemoration of Philippine Independence Day. (PNA photo by Ben Briones)

