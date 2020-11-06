Fire victims in Manila get aid

MANILA – Victims of recent fire incidents in Manila received financial assistance from the city government.

Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna led the distribution of relief services on Wednesday and Thursday to personally see the situation of families in Sampaloc, Sta. Mesa and Binondo.

Each family got cash assistance worth PHP10,000 to help them rebuild their homes.

“Kahit hirap na hirap ang Maynila, mapagpala ang Panginoon. Maraming nagbibigay kaya naman pinipilit naming maging masinop. Anumang singkong duling, kasingku-singkuhan, ay tutunawin ko para sa kapakinabangan ninyo (Even if Manila is in a difficult situation, God is good. Many people are donating and we are trying to be prudent in spending up to the last cent. I will use them to help you),” Domagoso said.

Manila social welfare chief Re Fugoso said a total of 814 families from the three areas were affected by the fire incidents.

Based on the city’s data, about 149 families in Barangay 401 in Sampaloc, 615 in Barangay 628 in Sta. Mesa, and 50 families in Binondo lost their homes in recent fires.

About PHP8.4 million in cash assistance were given to the fire victims.

Aside from the financial aid, Domagoso ordered personnel to give them food packs containing basic food items and mattresses.

Meanwhile, Domagoso asked for the cooperation of all residents, such as observing health protocols.

“Maniningil ako nang konte… baka pwede makisuyo, disiplinahin ninyo ang inyong mga sarili. ‘Wag magbabaka-sakali. Please wear mask.. kung may face shield pa, mas okay (I will only ask you something in exchange, please discipline yourselves and don’t take chances. Please wear a mask, if you have a face shield, that’s better),” he said.

The fire victims are currently staying in different evacuation sites in the city where they are provided with food and are regularly checked by the Manila Health Department to assure that those who show Covid-19 symptoms will be immediately transferred to quarantine facilities. Marita Moaje / PNA – northboundasia.com