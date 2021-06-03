Fire razes Dagupan City residential area amid rains

by: Philippine News Agency |
DAGUPAN CITY – A fire left 23 families homeless in this city amid rains brought by Tropical Storm Dante on Thursday.

In a statement, Fire Insp. Bryan Pocyao, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Dagupan chief, said the fire at Sitio Patalan in Barangay Pantal started at around 11 a.m. and was declared fire out 30 minutes later.

He said they are still determining the cause of the fire.

The city’s Public Information Office (PIO), meanwhile, said the fire victims are sheltering temporarily at the Pantal Elementary School, which was designated as the evacuation center.

“Inihanda na rin ng city government ang mga relief goods, banig, at pagkain para sa mga fire victims (The city government is preparing the relief goods, beddings, and food for the fire victims),” it added.

The BFP along with the teams from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Public Order and Safety Office, Barangay Affairs Office, Waste Management Division, Dagupan Police, and the residents joined together to put off the fire.

On March 30, a fire razed a residential area in Sitio Arellano-Bani in the same village which affected 60 families. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com

