Filipinos with Covid-19 abroad now 9,757

MANILA – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday reported that three more Filipinos abroad contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), pushing the total tally to 9,757.

In its latest case bulletin, the DFA said there are no new fatalities while seven new recoveries were recorded in two countries in Asia and the Pacific.

This figure brings the total number of recoveries to 5,790 while the death toll remains at 708.

Meanwhile, about 3,259 Filipinos abroad are still undergoing treatment.

“As the DFA personnel in our FSPs continue to actively monitor the status of the Filipino community abroad and work to safely repatriate more of our stranded nationals home, we look forward to seeking more and more recoveries as well as zero fatalities similar with today’s report in the coming days,” the DFA said. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





