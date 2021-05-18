Filipinos reminded to observe health protocols in vax sites

MANILA – The National Task Force Against Covid-19 (NTF) has reminded Filipinos to strictly observe minimum health standards in vaccination sites following the incident in a mall in Parañaque City where people crowded to get vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine.

In a Palace briefing Tuesday, NTF deputy chief implementer Vivencio Dizon said the recent incident showed improving confidence on Covid-19 vaccines.

“I think what happened in the Parañaque, and happening elsewhere, is that we are already seeing that the confidence of our people to get vaccinated is increasing. But of course, we can’t help but some of our countrymen have biases as to what vaccine they want to receive,” he said in Filipino.

Dizon assured Filipinos that all the vaccines that have been arriving in the country are safe and effective.

As the incident in a Parañaque mall also implies that more Filipinos prefer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Dizon challenged the vaccine manufacturer to ramp up its supply.

Some 193,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines arrived in the country last week.

“It is important to get all of us vaccinated quickly. But when we go for our vaccination, we must never forget to follow the minimum health standards—wearing of face mask, face shield, and proper distancing,” Dizon said.

Meanwhile, the NTF official said the vaccine cluster and the Department of Health will soon release the guidelines for the vaccination of economic and national government front-liners under the A4 priority list.

Dizon said the registration for the A4 category will be simplified to accelerate the vaccination for this priority group.

He said the A4 group will be getting the vaccines purchased by the government.

He added the vaccine cluster, other agencies, and local government units (LGUs) should intensify their cooperation with private sector companies for the vaccination of the A4 category. Kris Crismundo / PNA – northboundasia.com

