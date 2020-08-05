Filipinos abroad with Covid-19 climb to 9,607

by: Philippine News Agency |
Filipinos abroad with Covid-19 climb to 9,607

MANILA – Ten more Filipinos contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Europe and the Asia Pacific, raising the total number of infected Filipinos abroad to 9,607. 

In its bulletin released on Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) also reported 28 additional recoveries in the Asia Pacific, bringing the overall tally of recoveries to 5,681.

Meanwhile, the death toll stood at 693 with no new fatalities registered by its foreign services posts.

The 3,233 active cases among overseas Filipinos, on the other hand, remain concentrated in the Middle East/Africa region where about 2,327 are still undergoing treatment, followed by Europe with 512, the Asia Pacific with 254, and the Americas with 140.

“As we continue to battle against this pandemic, the DFA rallies the Filipinos here and abroad to cooperate and responsibly adhere to precautionary measures of the local health authorities of the respective countries in which they reside,” the department said.

Nearly 18 million confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 686,703 deaths, have been reported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Based on its latest data, the pandemic over the past seven days continued to accelerate with almost 1.8 million new cases and 40,000 new deaths reported, globally.

Among all the countries, territories, and areas reporting confirmed cases, the United States, Brazil, and India remain the top three most affected countries in the past seven days, the WHO added. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL


OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province


PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT


The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na


The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019