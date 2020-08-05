Filipinos abroad with Covid-19 climb to 9,607

MANILA – Ten more Filipinos contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Europe and the Asia Pacific, raising the total number of infected Filipinos abroad to 9,607.

In its bulletin released on Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) also reported 28 additional recoveries in the Asia Pacific, bringing the overall tally of recoveries to 5,681.

Meanwhile, the death toll stood at 693 with no new fatalities registered by its foreign services posts.

The 3,233 active cases among overseas Filipinos, on the other hand, remain concentrated in the Middle East/Africa region where about 2,327 are still undergoing treatment, followed by Europe with 512, the Asia Pacific with 254, and the Americas with 140.

“As we continue to battle against this pandemic, the DFA rallies the Filipinos here and abroad to cooperate and responsibly adhere to precautionary measures of the local health authorities of the respective countries in which they reside,” the department said.

Nearly 18 million confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 686,703 deaths, have been reported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Based on its latest data, the pandemic over the past seven days continued to accelerate with almost 1.8 million new cases and 40,000 new deaths reported, globally.

Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA






