Filipino dual citizens need proof of PH citizenship for entry

MANILA – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday reminded all Filipino dual citizens who wish to travel to the Philippines to present necessary documents as proof of Philippine citizenship to prevent any inconvenience with airline companies and immigration authorities.

In an advisory, the agency said Filipino dual citizens must secure a valid Philippine passport, identification certificate (IC), or a certificate of re-acquisition/retention of Philippine Citizenship (CRPC).

The documents should also be presented upon departure, it said.

“Failure to present the necessary documents as required by the immigration authorities shall warrant the imposition of fines and penalties imposed on foreigners who overstayed in the country,” it added.

Entry of foreigners to the Philippines is suspended from March 22 to April 30, except for emergency cases and those with valid entry exemption documents issued by the DFA before March 22.

Meanwhile, all Filipino citizens are allowed to return to the country. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com

