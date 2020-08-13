FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for Asia moved to 2021

MANILA – FIFA announced on Wednesday that it is postponing the World Cup Qualifiers (WCQ) for Asia to 2021.

With the coronavirus disease continuing to spread across the continent and even beyond, FIFA pushed to call off the scheduled matches for October and November and reschedule it sometime next year.

“With the aim of protecting the health and safety of all participants, FIFA and the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) will continue to work together to closely monitor the situation in the region and to identify new dates for the respective qualifying matches,” FIFA said in a statement.

The FIFA WCQ also serves as a qualifier for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

The new dates of the joint qualifiers will be announced at a later date. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com