Female cop nabbed for indiscriminate firing in Malabon

MANILA – A female police officer was arrested for firing her gun in Malabon City on New Year’s Eve, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday.

In a radio interview, PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana identified the suspect as S/Sgt. Karen Borromeo, 39, who is now facing criminal and administrative charges and dismissal proceedings.

“Well, we assume that her illegal discharge of firearm is something personal to her. We didn’t even expect na gagawa siya ng ganung aksyon (that she would take such an action). Maaaring siya ay nakainom, maaaring siya ay nabuyo ng kanyang mga kasamahan sa lugar ng pinangyarihan o maaaring gusto niya lang talagang gumawa ng bagay na hindi niya inaakala na magreresulta sa impormasyon galing sa mamamayan (She is probably drunk or maybe she was lured by her colleagues in the area or maybe she just like to do something that she never thought that would catch attention and eventually prompt a concerned citizen to report it),” Usana said.

Based on initial investigation, Usana said the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday where a concerned citizen reported the incident to village officials. Police officers later responded to the report and arrested Borromeo.

Meanwhile, a 12-year old girl died in Lanao del Norte after she was hit by a stray bullet early on Friday.

Based on initial reports, the girl was playing outside with her cousins when she suddenly fell to the ground.

“Akala nung mga pinsan niya siya ay nadulas lamang pero nakita nung mga pinsan niya may dugo na yung bata. So nagbigay na rin ho sila ng impormasyon doon sa magulang at hinatid right away at nakita ng doktor po na hindi sadyang nadulas kungdi may tama ng bala doon sa itaas ng ulo (Her cousins thought that she just slipped but they saw that she has blood in the head. They informed her parents and the attending physician confirmed that it was not an accident but there was indeed a bullet in her head),” Usana said.

Two other stray bullet incidents were reported in Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental, and Dagupan City. The victims are now recovering from the incidents.

However, Usana said only 25 incidents of illegal discharge of firearms were reported this year from 41 incidents last year.

“The PNP can claim the entire Philippines has been generally peaceful during the celebration of the New Year and of course this is attributed to the fact that a number of local chief executives especially here in Metro Manila already declared that firecrackers are totally banned here and together with all other municipalities which declared the total firecrackers ban are able to put into place all the necessary public order and safety mechanisms to ensure that our people will be safe during the celebration of the New Year,” Usana said.

He added that about 44 persons have been apprehended for using firecrackers which are banned based on ordinances of local government units.

Meanwhile, Bureau of Fire Protection spokesperson, Supt. Annalee Carbajal-Atienza said there were no firecracker-related fire incidents out of the 29 fire incidents reported during the New Year revelry.

“From the BFP, we are happy to announce that as of 6 a.m. today we have zero fire incidents relative to firecrackers. However, from Dec. 31 until this day again 6 a.m. There had been 29 fire incidents, way lower than last year which is around 144,” she said.

She added that BFP personnel are now assisting in cleaning operations in areas where fireworks displays were held. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com

