Family in San Carlos City recovers from Covid-19

SAN CARLOS CITY, Pangasinan – The four members of a family in Barangay Quezon Boulevard here have fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection and were already sent home.

In a statement on Wednesday, the City Information Office (CIO) said the city’s coronavirus patients number 18, 19, 20, and 21 have been discharged from the isolation facility, except for the 22-year-old female member of the family who is still admitted to the quarantine facility.

“The fifth patient is currently asymptomatic and will be sent home soon once the 14-day isolation period is done,” the CIO said.

It added health authorities will still be monitoring the family while they are under the 14-day mandatory home quarantine.

Meanwhile, 39 out of the 42 individuals who have been identified as close contacts of another Covid-19 patient in the city have tested negative for Covid-19 based on the results of the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing that was administered to them. The three of them are still waiting for their results.

To date, San Carlos City has 30 confirmed cases, 21 of them have recovered while nine active cases are admitted to the isolation facilities and hospitals. Jerick James Pasiliao / PNA – northboundasia.com





