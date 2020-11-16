Families affected by ‘Ulysses’ now 428K: NDRRMC

MANILA – The number of families affected by Typhoon Ulysses has climbed to 428,657 or equivalent to 1,755,224 persons residing in 4,543 barangays in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, National Capital Region (NCR) and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) announced this during its situational report forwarded to reporters around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Of this number, 85,357 families or 324,617 individuals are being served inside 2,991 evacuation centers while 52,574 families or 231,701 persons are being aided outside.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities stood at 67, with 21 injured and 13 missing.

These were reported in Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Bicol and CAR.

NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad earlier said 69 deaths were attributed to “Ulysses” in Luzon except Ilocos Region.

NDRMMC spokesperson Mark Cashean Timbal, meanwhile, clarified that the additional two deaths “are still under verification” and will be added to the tally “once validation” is done.

Damage to agriculture was placed at PHP1.2 billion.

These were incurred in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol and CAR.

Meanwhile, damage to infrastructure was estimated at PHP469,700,000, which were recorded in Ilocos, Mimaropa, and Bicol.

Houses damaged by “Ulysses” were placed at 25,852 with 3,096 classified as totally damaged and 22,756 as partially damaged. These were reported in Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol and CAR. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com

