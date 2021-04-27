Fair weather, isolated rains to prevail across PH Tuesday

MANILA – A fair weather with isolated rain showers will prevail across the archipelago on Tuesday, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the entire country will experience isolated rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow affecting Northern and Central Luzon and localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the northern section of Luzon and the eastern section of Luzon and the Visayas.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com

