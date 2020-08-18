Face masks, shields, physical distancing give 99% protection

by: Philippine News Agency |

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) reiterates proper wearing of face masks with face shields and physical distancing provides 99 percent protection against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Lahat ng eksperto iyan ang sinasabi, may mga scientific studies na po at ebidensiya na nagsasabi (All experts say that, there are scientific studies and pieces of evidence saying) when you wear a mask you protect yourself 85 percent from being infected, when you do physical distancing it adds more and when you wear face shield based on the local study that has been released,” said Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in a virtual media forum on Monday.

Vergeire said the reminder was in reaction to Lawyer Larry Gadon’s statement that wearing face masks is not effective in preventing the spread of Covid-19 as cases continue to rise nationwide.

Gadon added the government “only overreacted to the pandemic’s paranoia”.

Earlier, Gadon was a trending topic over the social media because of a photo of him not properly wearing face mask per DOH guidelines.

“To the general public, I hope we’ll listen only to right, accurate information, this is not a joking matter. I hope everyone understands their words’ implications to when they speak in public because people might be following them and this is not the right way to go [because] the people will get sick,” Vergeire said in a mix of Filipino and English.

She added observation of health protocols like proper wearing of masks and face shield in public will also save the lives of medical front-liners who are “currently getting sick and dying as they take care of those infected with Covid-19”. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com



