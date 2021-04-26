Ex-Sarangani town dad killed, 2 others hurt in GenSan ambush

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – A former municipal councilor of Malapatan town, Sarangani province was killed while two of his family members were wounded in an ambush in a village here on Sunday night.

Maj. Yol Hilado, chief of the city’s Police Station 3, said Monday the victim Montacier Singcoy, 41, and three other companions were on their way home to Malapatan aboard a pickup truck when they were waylaid by three unidentified gunmen at a portion of Purok San Jose, Barangay Baluan around 9 p.m.

He said Singcoy, who was driving the pickup, was hit in the initial volley of gunfire and lost control of the vehicle that swerved and hit a nearby house.

“According to witnesses, the suspects then approached the vehicle and finished off the victim,” Hilado said in an interview.

Singcoy died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds on the head and body. His wife Akiba, 43, was hit in her left leg while his younger brother Aldrin, 18, sustained a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

Another companion identified as Rolando Flores, 44, was unhurt in the attack.

Police responders recovered from the ambush site at least 16 spent shells of a .45 caliber handgun.

Hilado said Akiba and Aldrin are undergoing treatment in separate hospitals here under tight security.

He said investigators are currently gathering statements from witnesses to establish the identity of the suspects and the possible motive of the attack.

“Hopefully we can get some leads that could lead to the resolution of the case,” Hilado said.

Singcoy is a former chairman of Barangay Poblacion in Malapatan and had served in the municipal council.

He is the eldest son of long-time Malapatan Mayor Alfonso Singcoy Sr., who last served in 2019. Richelyn Gubalani / PNA – northboundasia.com

