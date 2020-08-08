Ex-Manila mayor Alfredo Lim dies of Covid-19

MANILA – Former Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim has succumbed to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), his grandson announced on Saturday.

The death of Lim, 90, was confirmed by his grandson, Paul dela Cruz, in a Facebook post.

Dela Cruz bade farewell to Lim but did not spill additional details about his grandfather’s passing.

“Lolo, maraming maraming salamat sa lahat lahat ng bagay na binigay at naitulong mo sa akin para maging maganda at maayos ang buhay ko (Grandpa, thank you for all that you have done for me to make sure that I would live a good and comfortable life),” he said in his Facebook post.

Dela Cruz also thanked everyone who had shown concern and offered prayers for Lim.

Meanwhile, in a statement, former Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada said he was saddened by the passing of Lim, his previous rival in mayoral races in the city.

“Naging magkatunggali man kami sa pulitika, alam ko na iisa lang ang aming hangarin, ang mabigyan ng magandang buhay ang mahihirap nating mga kababayan, lalo na ang Masang Manilenyo. Hinding-hindi ka malilimutan ng Maynila. Rest In Peace, Mayor Lim (Even though we became rivals in politics, I know we shared the same goal, to give the poor a good life, especially the masses of Manila. You will never be forgotten by Manila. Rest In Peace, Mayor Lim),” he said in a Facebook post.

Lim’s death came a day after incumbent Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso announced that Lim had acquired Covid-19.

A local news outlet initially reported that Lim passed away on Friday due to Covid-19.

However, Lim’s chief of staff, Ric de Guzman, denied Friday the supposed death of the former long-time mayor.

Before entering politics, Lim was a police officer.

Lim served two terms as mayor of Manila City, from 1992 to 1998 and from 2007 to 2013.

He also became senator and Interior Secretary.

Lim was also a former chief of the National Bureau of Investigation. Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos (with reports from Joyce Ann L. Rocamora/PNA)





