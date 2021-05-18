Emotional support available for trauma-hit OFWs in Israel

MANILA – The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) on Tuesday said it is ready to assist overseas Filipino workers in Israel who are in need of emotional well-being support.

Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said assistance is being readied for workers in the host country who are experiencing trauma due to the conflict in the host country.

“We have helplines available for them. At the POLO (Philippine Overseas Labor Office) and OWWA and assistance to the national section of the embassy where they can call, if they need someone to talk to. They can communicate there, they can share what they are feeling, outpour their emotions. There is someone who can they talk to,” he said in a virtual briefing.

He said they will provide more assistance to OFWs in the Jewish state once the situation there improves.

“Our extensive physical and mental wellness assistance can be further enhanced and developed as the days go by,” Cacdac added.

Earlier, Cacdac said their priority now is the safety of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) there.

“Our top of mind right now is the physical safety of everyone is out of harm’s way, while the rockets are flying,” he added.

There are 30,000 Filipinos working in Israel, majority of whom are caregivers. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com

