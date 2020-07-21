ECQ For La Union City, Town Due To Spike In Covid-19 Cases

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – The Regional Inter-Agency Task Force for Covid-19 has approved the provincial government request to declare San Fernando City and Caba town under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) starting July 21 until the last day of the month.

This city and Caba have seven persons newly-infected with the corona virus, six and one, respectively.

Under ECQ, residents in the areas are prohibited from going out of their homes except those with necessity, those who have jobs and other work, and those with health problems and strict guidelines for liquor ban, and curfew hours are imposed in response to the growing pandemic.

One of the six persons found positive of the disease in the city was reported dead. He was a 67-year-old male from Barangay San Agustin, who had symptomatic conditions and refused to be confined to a hospital, but swabbed on July 18. He died the next day and was buried July 20.

The other five are the following: a 16-year-old female from San Agustin, asymptomatic; a 29-year-old female and a 31-year-old male, both from Tanqui and asymptomatic with a history of exposure to a confirmed positive case; a 41-year-old female from Canaoay, symptomatic, and no history of travel or exposure to a known positive case, is currently confined at at ITRMC; and 72-year-old male from Barangay Lingsat, symptomatic, also currently admitted at ITRMC.

Now under Heightened Community Quarantine (HCQ), all households will be placed under strict monitoring and members shall stay inside their homes to ensure containment of virus.

Caba was also under ECQ until July 25 as requested by the provincial government and approved by the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force for COVID-19.

The new confirmed positive case of the virus was a 41-year-old male from Barangay Bautista who has been traveling to and from Manila to work.

The town has now a total of 9 positive cases of the disease while San Fernando City has 14 active cases.

As of July 21, La Union has 57 Covid-19 cases, 26 of whom are in hospitals, 19 have been discharged, 5 are under strict home quarantine, and seven have died. Erwin Beleo/NPN Edited by Guerrero Coloma/PLJ – northboundasia.com





