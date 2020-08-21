Duterte urges Filipinos to emulate Ninoy’s ‘courage, patriotism’

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday expressed hope that the late senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.’s life would inspire Filipinos to live with “courage and patriotism.” Duterte made the statement as he joined the nation in commemorating Aquino’s 37th death anniversary.

In his message, Duterte honored Aquino’s life, work and impact on governance that “have uplifted the lives of many, especially the oppressed and marginalized.

Duterte said Filipinos can also be their own heroes by emulating Aquino’s “acts of discipline, goodwill and social responsibility,” especially now that the country is grappling with the crisis driven by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“As this important occasion is remembered during this time that we are facing a global public health crisis, may we emulate Ninoy’s courage and patriotism so we may all be heroes through acts of discipline, goodwill and social responsibility,” he said.

Duterte also encouraged everyone to help the government be successful in its fight against Covid-19.

“I call on everyone to cooperate and work with the government so that we may keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe. May we also generously share our resources to those who have less in life during these trying times,” he said.







August 21 is declared a special non-working holiday to allow the country to commemorate Aquino’s death.

Aquino, an opposition senator and staunch critic of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ martial law regime, was shot upon his arrival at the then Manila International Airport on Aug. 21, 1983.

His death sparked indignation against Marcos’ dictatorship that fueled the Edsa People Power Revolution in February 1986.

The revolt eventually toppled Marcos and catapulted Aquino’s widow, Corazon Aquino, to the presidency. Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos / PNA – northboundasia.com