Duterte retains GCQ for NCR; Iligan under MECQ

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID) to retain Metro Manila and two nearby provinces under general community quarantine (GCQ).

Duterte said the provinces of Bulacan and Batangas along with the cities of Tacloban and Bacolod are placed under GCQ while Iligan City is the lone area placed under stricter Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

The rest of the Philippines are placed under Modified GCQ, he added.

The latest quarantine classifications will take effect from Sept. 1 to 30 as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Duterte called for collective resolve to stay healthy while at the same time ensuring the safety of others, as the primary key in winning the war against the pandemic.







“Ang susi talaga sa paglaban sa Covid ay ingat at ingat, maskara, hugas, at distansya (The key to fight Covid-19 is to keep safe, wearing of face mask, washing of hands, and physical distancing),” Duterte said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said all people should remain “homeliners” to stop the spread of the virus.

“Bawal po lumabas unless para po sa mga indispensable na pangangailangan natin o kaya para magtrabaho para sa mga industriya na pinapayagan (It is still prohibit to go outside your home unless for indispensable needs or going to work for industries allowed to operate),” Roque said.

Under MGCQ areas, Roque also mass gatherings with 50 percent capacity are allowed like movie houses, concerts, religious gatherings, and sporting events.

In Metro Manila, local governments executives requested the IATF to allow only up to 10 people in religious gatherings to contain the spread of Covid-19. Jelly Musico / PNA – northboundasia.com





