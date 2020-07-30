Duterte declares July 31 as regular holiday for Eid’l Adha

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte has declared July 31 as a regular holiday nationwide for the observance of Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

Duterte signed Proclamation 985, which states that Eid’l Adha should be observed as a regular holiday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed Thursday in separate statements.

Eid’l Fitr has been usually declared regular holiday following the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, according to the presidential proclamation signed on Wednesday but was made public on Thursday.

Republic Act 9849 states that Eid’l Adha, one of the two major Islamic feasts along with Eid’l Fitr, shall be celebrated as a regular holiday.

RA 9849 says the declaration of Eid’l Adha as regular holiday allows Muslims to “pay homage to Abraham’s supreme act of sacrifice and signifies mankind’s obedience to God.”

The celebration of Eid’l Adha comes amid the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in the country.

Proclamation 985 reminds the Muslim community to observe quarantine rules and strict physical distancing.

“The observance of Eid’l Adha shall be subject to existing community quarantine and social distancing measures,” the proclamation read.

In the Philippines, Muslim Filipinos comprise about 6 percent of the population.

Eid’l Adha is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated by Muslims around the world and is considered holier than Eid’l Fitr.

The Islamic festival commemorates the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

Eid’l Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of the last month of the Islamic calendar.

It also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth Pillar of Islam. Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos /PNA – northboundasia.com





