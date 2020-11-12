Duterte conducts aerial inspection of ‘Ulysses’-hit areas

MANILA – Despite his hectic schedule due to the ongoing virtual plenary session of the 37th Asean Summit, President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday conducted an aerial inspection of the areas hit by Typhoon Ulysses.

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go shared with the media footage and photos of him and Duterte as they inspected the flooded areas of Marikina City and Montalban and Rodriguez in Rizal at about 3 p.m.

Go told the media that Duterte has directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard to mobilize all their assets to rescue residents trapped by massive flooding.

“Inatasan rin ng Pangulo ang lahat ng ahensya ng gobyerno na tugunan ang lahat ng pangangailangan ng mga kababayan natin. Naka-monitor po siya sa lahat ng mga pangyayari (The President has also ordered government agencies to address the needs of our fellow Filipinos. He is monitoring the situation),” he said.

A footage showed several houses still submerged in flood in Marikina City.

Before the aerial inspection, Duterte addressed the nation and assured that the government is on top of the situation.

“From the beginning, various government agencies have already been mobilized to respond to the situation on the ground,” Duterte said, renewing his call on all local government units and concerned agencies “to ensure that the well-being and the safety of our people remain the top priority.”

He said nobody would be left behind as the government is ready to address the people’s needs.

“As President, I guarantee you that your government will do its best to provide assistance in the form of shelters, relief goods, financial aid, and post-disaster counseling. Rest assured the government will not leave anybody behind. We will get through this crisis, I assure you,” the President added.

On Thursday morning, Duterte delivered a message during the 37th Asean Summit plenary session but had to temporarily leave the video conference to monitor the typhoon situation and government response.

"We are now suffering in the midst of the storm of Typhoon Ulysses. There is a great damage and I may not be around to attend further in this regard for I have to go around and see what I can do for my people," he said in his speech.






