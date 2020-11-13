DSWD Region I allots P6.7-M for disaster ops

by: Philippine News Agency |
SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Ilocos regional office has announced it has over PHP6.7-million quick response fund (QRF) available and ready for disaster operations in the region.

In an interview on Friday, DSWD Ilocos Region information officer Darwin Chan said the fund will be used to buy food and non-food items for augmentation in local government units (LGUs) needing it.

“It will be given as family food packs to LGUs upon their request for augmentation following a disaster such as a typhoon,” he said.

Aside from the QRF, Chan said DSWD-1 also has 9,192 family food packs as of Nov.12.

Each family food pack contains six kilograms of rice, four cans of corned beef, four cans of tuna, two cans of sardines, five sachets of coffee, and five sachets of cereal.

“The family food packs will be augmented to the LGUs if they need it. It will be distributed to affected residents based on the preference of the LGUs. Beneficiaries were mostly those that did not receive relief goods from the LGUs because their supply runs out,” Chan said.

The DSWD-1 also has 14,129 non-food items such as hygiene kits, family kits, kitchen kits, and sleeping kits, he said.

During the onset of Typhoon Ulysses, DSWD-1 delivered 1,000 family food packs to its satellite center in Urdaneta City.  Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com



