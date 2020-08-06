DSWD prepared if lawmakers push for SAP 3

by: Northbound Philippines News Online |
DSWD prepared if lawmakers push for SAP 3

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development, the lead implementer of the government’s Social Amelioration Program (SAP), said Thursday it is prepared in case lawmakers decide to forward the third batch of emergency subsidy to low-income families who were hard-hit by the public health crisis.

Nakasalalay po sa ating mga mambabatas ang pagbibigay ng third tranche ng SAP. Ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) ay tagapagpatupad lamang at nakahanda tayong gawin ang mga utos ng mga nakataas sa atin (It is up to our lawmakers whether we should have a third tranche for SAP. DSWD implements orders from our authorities),” Social Welfare Undersecretary Rene Glen Paje said in a conference.

Paje said as the primary government agency mandated to develop, implement, and coordinate social protection for the poor, vulnerable, and disadvantaged, they are prepared to perform another round of SAP to its beneficiaries.

Earlier, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque tackled the possibility of SAP 3 following President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration to revert the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite and Rizal from Aug. 4 to 18.

This move comes after medical groups called for a break noting the surge of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in these areas.

Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, earlier shared that the House of Representatives will push for the inclusion of the SAP 3 in the Bayanihan to Recover As One Act or Bayanihan 2.

He estimated that another 1.7 million workers could be displaced by the end of September due to the pandemic.

Some PHP21.4 billion would be needed to provide a one-month subsidy to 3.3 million households, or PHP27.3 billion for 4.2 million, he added.

In a Viber message to reporters, DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said that if Congress “passes a law providing for a third tranche, then we will implement”.  Christine Cudis /PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL


OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province


PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT


The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na


The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019