DSWD gives cash aid to 15K waitlisted beneficiaries in Ilocos Region

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – Some 15,457 out of the 49,803 waitlisted household beneficiaries in Region 1 (Ilocos) have received emergency cash subsidy under the special amelioration program (SAP) of the national government through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In a phone interview Wednesday, DSWD Ilocos Region information officer Darwin Chan said as of 8 p.m. on July 14, they have already distributed a total of PHP85 million to the waitlisted household beneficiaries.

These include 1,185 household beneficiaries in Ilocos Norte who have received the cash subsidy, 4,666 in Ilocos Sur, 1,728 in La Union and 7,878 in Pangasinan, he said.

Each household beneficiary has received PHP5,500.

Chan said these families were assessed qualified for SAP but they were not included in the first tranche due to the limited indicative target of beneficiaries allotted for each LGU.

Meanwhile, some 123,789 Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program (4Ps) household beneficiaries in Ilocos Region have so far received their cash subsidy from the second tranche of the SAP as of 8 p.m. on July 14.

Chan said DSWD has already distributed about PHP514 million to 4Ps beneficiaries in the region for the SAP's second tranche. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com






