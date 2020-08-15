Dry run to continue amid postponed school opening: Briones

by: Philippine News Agency |
MANILA – Education Secretary Leonor Briones said Friday the dry run for classes under the “new normal” would continue amid the postponement of school opening to October 5.

“While the simulations are going on, we will continue to upskill teachers and prepare our learners for the new way, or as I would say, for the brave normal, which we are trying to create,” she said in Filipino.

The Department of Education (DepEd) moved the opening of classes from August 24 to October 5 following the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Citing the simulations held by DepEd, Briones disclosed that at least two regions faced logistical challenges in preparing for learning materials due to the limitation of movement.

Na-limit ‘yung kanilang flexibility and readiness. And these two regions comprise about a third of our learner population. Malaking malaki, by the millions itong mga batang affected, so we made calculations and submitted these to the President (Their flexibility and readiness were hindered. These two regions comprise about a third of our learner population. The number of children affected runs by the millions, so we made calculations and submitted these to the President),” she said.

The DepEd proposed the postponement of classes as early as August 6.

The Office of the President issued a memorandum approving the recommendation.

Meanwhile, Briones reiterated that face-to-face meetings between students and teachers would not be conducted in the upcoming school opening.

She also defended the flexible learning, which she noted is not only done online.

“Online is not the only methodology. We’ve had successful simulations, for example, in Davao de Oro, using radio. We’ve had successful simulations using television also,” she said. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com



