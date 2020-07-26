Drug suspect yields P1-M shabu in Legazpi City

by: Philippine News Agency |

LEGAZPI CITY – A suspected drug pusher who was nabbed Saturday night yielded over PHP1 million worth of shabu, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Bicol said.

Cotton Talento, spokesperson of PDEA-Bicol, in an interview on Sunday said Ramdix Laniog Ramirez, 34, of Barangay San Agustin, Iriga City, was arrested in a buy-bust operation.

The suspect, who has been tagged by the agency as an illegal drug supplier, was caught red-handed as he sold shabu to an undercover agent at Phase II, Imperial Court Subdivision, Barangay 24.

Seized from him was a knot-tied plastic bag containing shabu weighing 150 grams.

“The suspect was (placed) under PDEA custody while awaiting the filing of criminal complaints for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act or RA (Republic Act) 9165,” Talento said. Mar Serrano /PNAnorthboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE


LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19


No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News


BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay


THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union