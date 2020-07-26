Drug suspect yields P1-M shabu in Legazpi City

LEGAZPI CITY – A suspected drug pusher who was nabbed Saturday night yielded over PHP1 million worth of shabu, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Bicol said.

Cotton Talento, spokesperson of PDEA-Bicol, in an interview on Sunday said Ramdix Laniog Ramirez, 34, of Barangay San Agustin, Iriga City, was arrested in a buy-bust operation.

The suspect, who has been tagged by the agency as an illegal drug supplier, was caught red-handed as he sold shabu to an undercover agent at Phase II, Imperial Court Subdivision, Barangay 24.

Seized from him was a knot-tied plastic bag containing shabu weighing 150 grams.

“The suspect was (placed) under PDEA custody while awaiting the filing of criminal complaints for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act or RA (Republic Act) 9165,” Talento said. Mar Serrano /PNA – northboundasia.com





