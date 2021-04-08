Drug suspect hurt after trying to wrest gun from cop

COTABATO CITY – A drug suspect was injured after the gun he attempted to grab from a police officer went off amid a scuffle during a drug buy-bust here Wednesday afternoon.

Capt. John Howell Wong, city police drug enforcement unit chief, said they also seized some PHP48,000 worth of shabu from Dido Alim Silongan, 27, of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, during the 5:30 p.m. operation in Mother Barangay Tamontaka.

“The suspect fronts as a welder, but at the side, he sells shabu to prospective buyers,” Wong told reporters Thursday.

While dealing with a poseur-buyer, he said the suspect sensed that the police officers had surrounded him and attempted to escape by grabbing the firearm of one of the cops.

“As the wrestled for the gun, it went off with the bullet hitting the suspect in his left leg,” Wong said.

The suspect was immediately brought to the hospital.

Wong said the suspect yielded some 20 grams of heat-sealed packets of shabu, and the marked money.

The suspect will be charged with the violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Noel Punzalan / PNA – northboundasia.com

