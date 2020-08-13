Drug peddler killed in Nueva Ecija

SAN JOSE CITY, Nueva Ecija – A suspected drug peddler, who is included in the local police’s watch list, was killed in a shootout with anti-narcotics operatives in Barangay Bantug, Science City of Muñoz in the province on Wednesday night.

Lt. Col. Heryl Bruno, city police chief, identified the suspect as Robert Downing alias Bobet, a resident of Villa Pinili in the said village.

Bruno said police conducted a buy-bust against the suspect upon confirming reports on Downing’s alleged involvement in the drug trade.

The operation, however, resulted in an armed encounter after Downing reportedly fired at the policemen using a .45-caliber pistol.

“The lawman and back-up returned fire, hitting the suspect, fatally causing his instantaneous death,” the police post-operational report showed.

Aside from the pistol, investigators recovered from the suspect 20 sachets of suspected shabu, the PHP1,000 buy bust money, and live bullets.

Police said the suspect had been operating in the province and adjacent areas. Marilyn Galang / PNA – northboundasia.com





