DPWH working 24/7 to finish BGC-Ortigas link main bridge

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) is working round-the-clock to finish the construction of the main bridge of the Bonifacio Global City (BGC)-Ortigas Center Link Road Project.

“The DPWH is working 24/7 to complete the main bridge of BGC Ortigas Link Bridge, which will connect Pasig and Taguig within 12 minutes. #BuildBuildBuild,” DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The BGC-Ortigas Center Road link project worth PHP5.7-billion will serve as an alternate route for motorists looking to travel from Ortigas central business district in Pasig to Bonifacio Global City in Taguig and vice versa.

The 1.367-kilometer project has the following components: the 440-meter Sta. Monica-Lawton Bridge, the 362-meter rehabilitation and widening of Brixton (corner Reliance Street) to Fairlane Street, and the 565-meter Lawton Avenue – Global City Viaduct which will traverse Lawton Avenue to the entrance of BGC.

Earlier, Villar said the BGC-Ortigas Center Road Link is among the projects aimed at decongesting two major thoroughfares in Metro Manila, Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (Edsa) and Circumferential Road 5 (C5).

In a separate statement, the DPWH said the whole project is 58.25 percent completed as of July 25.

“The main bridge which is the Sta. Monica-Lawton Bridge is targeted to be fully completed in December. Remaining works are the pouring of closure gap of pier 6 and 7 for center closure to complete the main bridge and after the completion of the superstructure. All other miscellaneous works will be carried out,” it added.

The construction of the project started in 2017. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com





