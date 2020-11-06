DPWH says nat’l roads in Albay, Camarines Sur now passable

MANILA – All national roads in Albay and Camarines Sur are already passable, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Thursday.

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, who visited the typhoon-hit province Albay on Wednesday, said all national roads in the province have already been cleared by the DPWH teams with equipment from the DPWH Regional Office 5 and District Engineering Offices (DEOs).

“We’d like to extend our gratitude to DPWH Sorsogon 1st and 2nd DEOs with their additional manpower and equipment deployed in Albay that allowed us to fast-track the opening of roads affected by the recent super typhoon,” he said in a statement.

He added that they are also looking to augment DPWH teams in Catanduanes to “expedite our clearing operations in vital areas”.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, three national roads in Catanduanes remain impassable to motorists due to landslide, fallen trees, and toppled electric posts.

Clearing operations by DPWH Quick Response Teams are ongoing at the Catanduanes Circumferential Road, specifically in Barangay Balongbong, Bato; Barangay Libod, Pandan; Barangay Putting Baybay, San Andres; and some intermittent sections in the municipalities of San Miguel and San Andres.

The DPWH is also working on fully opening hardly-passable or only one-lane passable road sections along Catanduanes Circumferential Road, from Belmonte, San Andres to Barangay Francia, Virac; also in Barangay Marinawa, Bato; in the municipalities of San Miguel San Andres.

Likewise, the Junction Bato-Baras Road sections in the municipality of Bato, and intermittent sections of Baras-Gigmoto-Viga Road in the municipality of Baras are currently being cleared due to landslides, fallen trees, and electric posts.

Earlier, the DPWH said the estimated damage to infrastructure including roads, bridges among others in the province has already reached PHP5.7 billion.

Super Typhoon Rolly ravaged the Bicol Region on Sunday leaving thousands homeless and killing at least 20 people. (PNA)