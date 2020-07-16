DPWH chief Villar tests positive for Covid-19

MANILA – Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“I regret to announce that today, July 15, I received my test result and it is positive for Covid-19,” Villar said in a Facebook post.

Following the announcement, he did not attend the inauguration of the final section of the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway set on Wednesday.

He will also skip the scheduled inspection of the new terminal building of the Clark International Airport in Pampanga.

During a Palace press briefing on Monday, Villar was named as the country’s “isolation czar” among government officials tapped to lead the country’s response to the pandemic.

In the same briefing, Villar reported that the government has a total of 55,416 available beds in local and national quarantine facilities in the country for Covid-19 patients.

He added that they were looking to build an additional 50 quarantine facilities in the country. (PNA)





