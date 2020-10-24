DOTr lists RFID installation sites for cashless toll payments

MANILA – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Friday has released a list of installation sites to provide the public with an easy reference on where to get radio-frequency identification (RFID) stickers for cashless transactions on tollways.

In a Facebook post, the DOTr reiterated that all toll expressways will be “100 percent” cashless beginning November 2.

“To recall, the DOTr has released Department Order 2020-012, signed on 13 August 2020 by DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade, which directs concerned agencies of the DOTr, namely the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and Land Transportation Office-Philippines (LTO), to map out new processes and procedures to make sure that contactless transactions on toll expressways will be implemented smoothly and swiftly,” the DOTr said.

For AutoSweep RFIDs—operated by San Miguel Corporation and designed for use along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Southern Tagalog Arterial Road Tollway (STARTOLL), the Skyway, Tarlac Pangasinan La Union Expressway (TPLEX), the Muntinlupa Cavite Expressway (MCX), and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway (NAIAX)—here are the available installation sites according to the DOTr:

Skyway/NAIAX

* C5 Toll Plaza Northbound

* PETRON Dasmarinas

* PETRON Valle Verde

* SHELL Magallanes

* NAIAX Main Toll Plaza A&B

* Bicutan Toll Plaza Northbound

* Nichols Toll Plaza Southbound

* Skyway Runway Toll Plaza Northbound

* Sucat Southbound Exit

* C5 Customer Service Center Southbound

* Old NAIAX Drive-thru Westbound



SLEX

* Ayala Greenfield CSC

* Southwoods CSC Northbound/Southbound

* Sta. Rosa CSC Northbound/Southbound

* Cabuyao Toll Plaza Southbound

* Susana Heights Toll Plaza Southbound

* Mamplasan Toll Plaza Northbound/Southbound

* Filinvest Toll Plaza

* Calamba CSC Northbound (After Toll Gate)

* PETRON EVIA

* PETRON San Pedro Southbound

* SHELL Mamplasan Northbound

* SHELL Putatan Southbound

* CALTEX MCX

* TOTAL SLEX Northbound

* Alabang Entry Toll Gate Southbound

* PETRON Silangan (KM.44) Southbound

* Sta. Rosa Toll Plaza Southbound

* Cabuyao Toll Plaza Northbound

* After Calamba Entry Toll Gate

* Southwoods Toll Plaza Northbound

* ETON Plaza Northbound

STARTOLL

* Sto. Tomas Drive Thru Northbound

* Lipa Southbound Drive Thru

* Batangas Drive Thru Southbound

* STAR Toll Lipa CSC (Tambo Exit)

* PETRON Lipa Northbound

* PETRON Malvar Southbound

* PETRON Ibaan (KM86)

TPLEX

* Tarlac Toll Plaza

* Victoria Toll Plaza

* Pura Toll Plaza

* Carmen Toll Plaza

* Urdaneta Toll Plaza

* Rosario Toll Plaza

* PETRON Pura Northbound/Southbound

* TPLEX Tarlac Main Office Northbound

For EasyTrip RFIDs—operated by the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation for use along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), NLEX Harbor Link, Subic Clark Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), Cavite Laguna Expressway (CALAX), C5 Link, and the Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX)—the following are the currently active installation sites:

NLEX-SCTEX

* Petron Marilao NB

* Shell Balagtas NB

* Petron Balagtas (SB)

* NLEX Drive and Dine

* Petron Lakeshore

* Balintawak CSC

* Balintawak Lane N10

* Balintawak AOVP (After Toll Plaza)

* Karuhatan Lane POS Tent

* Angeles Easytrip Tent

* Philippine Arena Entry

* Philippine Arena Lane N04

* Angeles Exit

* Tarlac Easytrip Tent

* Shell Balintawak (Temporary Closed)

* Tipo Easytrip Tent

* Porac (After Toll Plaza)

* Dau Interchange NB and SB

* Mabiga NB and SB

* Sta. Rita NB Lane X05

* Pulilan NB Lane X03

* Bocaue Barrier Lane (Lane X01) (Expansion Lane)

* Bocaue AOVP (After Toll Plaza)

* San Fernando CSC

* Tabang CSC

* Mindanao POS (Tent Beside CSC)

* Mindanao Lane (Lane N02)

* Balagtas Lane (POS tent before toll plaza entry)

* Balagtas Tent (at TSB parking)

* Marilao Lane Entry Parking

Cavitex

* Longos Bacoor NB

* CIC NB Ambulant

* CIC SB Ambulant

* Kawit Northbound

* Kabihasnan Toll

C5 Link

* Shell Magallanes (Temporary Closed)

* Merville Toll Plaza

* Taguig Toll Plaza

* Shell Heritage (Temporary Closed)

* C5 CSC

CALAX

* Sta. Rosa Toll Plaza

* Mamplasan-Greenfield Toll Plaza

* Laguna Blvd A

* Laguna Blvd B

* Laguna Technopark

The cashless policy on tollways, it said, is part of the government’s initiative during the country’s “new normal” and aims to curb further spread of Covid-19 in the transportation sector. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz /PNA – northboundasia.com





