DOLE grants almost P1-M to displaced workers in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) turned over on Thursday a grant worth PHP991,848 to the provincial government of Ilocos Norte for its “IN na Negosyo sa Kariton” that would benefit small enterprises to reclaim their livelihood and provide a starting capital to distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were most affected by the global pandemic.

The ceremonial turn-over of the check was held at the Laoag City Terminal attended by provincial and city officials here.

The “IN na Negosyo sa Kariton” is a DOLE-assisted program that is currently implemented by the Public Employment Service Office (PESO). It aims to provide a fast and easy source of capital for small enterprises as well as distressed OFWs.

According to PESO manager Lizette Bintacor-Atuan, each beneficiary is entitled to receive a negokart package inclusive of a bicycle and cash assistance worth PHP2,000 as start-up capital to open a business.

But prior to the turn-over of the negokart package, Atuan said the beneficiaries will have to undergo training and orientation on how to start a new business to equip them with the necessary skills and attitude to sustain a business particularly in this time of national health crisis.

Initially, the PESO reported there were 50 slots available but the figure is likely to increase should there be more interested applicants to avail of the program. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

