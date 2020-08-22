DOH tallies 4,933 new Covid-19 cases; total exceeds 187K

MANILA – A total of 4,933 confirmed cases were added to the overall coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally in the country, bringing the total to 187,249.

In its case bulletin released on Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH) said of these cases, 69,362 are active, 114,921 are recoveries, and 2,966 are deaths.

In its latest bulletin, the DOH said about 91.5 percent of the active cases have mild symptoms, 6.6 are asymptomatic, 0.8 are severe, and 1.1 percent are in critical condition.

It also reported some 439 new recoveries as well as 26 additional fatalities, 13 of whom passed away within August, 10 in July, and one each in the months of June, May, and April.

“Deaths were from NCR (17 or 65 percent), Region 3 (three or 12 percent), Caraga (two or 8 percent), Region 9 (one or 4 percent), Region 6 (one or 4 percent), Region 4A (1 or 4 percent), and Region 1 (1 or 4 percent),” it said.

The Health department clarified that about 49 duplicates were removed from the total case count, 15 of which were earlier tagged as recovered cases.

It noted that at least 19 cases were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were death (one) and active (18) cases.

The country’s hospitals have a total bed capacity of 19,300 for Covid-19 patients, of which 1,700 are intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 12,600 are isolation beds, and 5,000 are ward beds.

The DOH said the ICU and isolation beds are both 48 percent in use as of August 21, while the ward beds are 51 percent in use.

About 69 percent of the 2,200 ventilators for Covid-19 patients remain available.

To date, some 2,118,227 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV-2 by some 82 licensed RT-PCR laboratories and 27 licensed GeneXpert laboratories. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com





