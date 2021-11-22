DOH rallies volunteers for Nat’l Vax Days

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) called on volunteers to be part of the National Vaccination Days.

During the public briefing on weekend, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire called on volunteers to participate in the three-day event.

“Patuloy po ang ating paghahanda para sa malaking event na ito. This is going to happen on November 29, 30 and December 1. This is the National Vaccination Days: Bayanihan Bakunahan. Ligtas Lakas. Buong Pinas.”

Vergeire said the big event aims to vaccinate 15 million Filipinos.

“We are targeting about 15 million Filipinos to be vaccinated in these three days that we are planning. Nakikipag ugnayan na po tayo sa lahat ng ating partner agencies, among our private sector, development partners and local government.”

She said that the DOH will need about from 30,000 to 50,000 vaccinators among the 10,000 vaccination sites that will be identified.

“Ito po ay purely voluntary, kung kayo po ay nais na tumulong sa ating gobyerno para maipataas pa po ang antas ng ating pagbabakuna, you can just register para po kayo ay makasama namin sa effort na ito.”

The official also said that the DOH is doing everything to make this event successful and reach the target or average vaccination during these days.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/3fxytrjm. In case there is no feedback five (5) days after your application, please email NVDvolunteers2021@gmail.com or call 88711002. (PIA-NCR)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

