DOH logs 738 new cases; tally balloons to 34,803

by: Philippine News Agency |
MANILA – The country’s coronavirus infections ballooned to 34,803 after 738 new cases were logged by the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 560 are tagged as fresh cases or patients whose test results were released within the last three days — 212 came from the National Capital Region, 184 in Region 7 (Central Visayas), and 164 in other areas.

Meanwhile, at least 178 are late cases, 85 of whom were registered in Metro Manila, 23 in Region 7, and 70 from other places.

The DOH clarified that eight “duplicates” were removed from the total case count.

Based on its latest bulletin, 23,667 of the overall tally are active cases, 871 of whom are asymptomatic, 22,649 have mild symptoms, 123 are in severe condition, and 24 in critical.

The DOH also reported 12 new deaths and 249 recoveries, raising the numbers to 1,236 and 9,430, respectively. Nine of the 12 patients who died of the illness from June 2 to 15. PNA – northboundasia.com



