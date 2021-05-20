DOH logs 4K new Covid-19 survivors; recovery tally now 1,093,602

MANILA – The country’s Covid-19 recovery tally climbed to 1,093,602 after health authorities reported 4,071 new survivors on Thursday.

The latest data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed a 93.9-percent recovery rate from among the 1,165,155 who got infected.

The DOH also logged 6,100 new infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 51,912.

Of the active cases, about 93.1 percent are mild, 2.1 percent are asymptomatic, 2 percent are severe, 1.31 are moderate, and 1.5 percent are in critical condition.

There were also 135 new deaths, pushing the death toll to 19,641 or 1.69 percent of total cases.

Data submitted on May 18 likewise showed that 12.6 percent of 49,220 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

“Some 16 duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, 11 were recovered cases and one is death. Moreover, 71 cases that were previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

All laboratories were operational on May 18 while three laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

“Based on the data in the past 14 days, the contribution of the three laboratories is 0.8 percent of all the samples tested and 2.1 percent of individuals who tested positive,” the DOH said.

Currently, 59 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 45 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, 47 percent of 6,000 ward beds, and 40 percent of 2,000 ventilators nationwide are being utilized by patients with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 59 percent of 800 intensive care unit beds, 40 percent of 3,800 isolation beds, 43 percent of 2,200 ward beds, and 41 percent of 800 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use in the National Capital Region.

The public is reminded to stay at home and to observe minimum health standards when going out.

The DOH urged those experiencing Covid-19 symptoms to immediately isolate and contact the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

