DOH logs 4,226 new Covid-19 cases

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 4,226 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, raising the total to 126,885.

In its Covid-19 bulletin, the agency said most of the new cases were recorded in the National Capital Region where at least 2,669 were diagnosed followed by Laguna with 285, Cavite with 154, Cebu with 125, and Rizal with 118.

Of the total case count, DOH said 57,559 are active cases, 91.4 percent have mild symptoms, 7.3 percent are asymptomatic, 0.7 percent are severe, and 0.6 percent are in critical condition.

The DOH noted that 95 duplicates were removed from the overall tally, including two recovered cases.

Meanwhile, the recoveries rose to 67,117 after 287 new recoveries were recorded by the DOH.

A total of 41 new fatalities also brought the Covid-19 death toll to 2,209.

Hospital capacity







Based on the latest data provided by DOH, half of the hospital beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients are occupied, with 55 percent of the 1,500 intensive care unit beds as well as 49 percent of the 11,500 isolation beds nationwide already in use.

More than 50 percent of the 4,400 ward beds are also occupied.

The ventilator count stands at 2,000 units, 70 percent of which are available.

In Metro Manila, where most of the new cases are logged, over 75 percent of its 559 ICU beds are in use, including 72 percent of the 3,700 isolation beds and 86 percent of the 1,600 ward beds.

Calabarzon is also filling up its Covid-19 spaces, with some 67 percent of about 179 ICU beds, 60 percent of 1,400 isolation beds, and 69 percent of 512 ward beds occupied.

Over half of the hospital beds in Central Visayas, on the other hand, remain available for Covid-19 patients, with only 39 percent of its 156 ICU beds, 40 percent of 1,100 isolation beds, and 30 percent of 481 ward beds in use. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com





