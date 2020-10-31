Diocese of Lucena ready to open churches for ‘Rolly’ evacuees

MANILA – The Diocese of Lucena in Quezon province on Friday urged all parishes in the province to accept evacuees that will be affected by Typhoon “Rolly”.

Rev. Fr. Bryan Cabrera, social action director of the diocese, said part of their preparations in anticipation of the typhoon is to open churches to the families who will be needing temporary shelter.

“Regarding the preparations of the diocese, we are also ready to provide food. We are coordinating with parish priests and parishes, in opening the Churches as temporary shelters,” he said in an interview over Church-run Radio Veritas. “We encourage also people to pray and be ready for this possible Super Typhoon Rolly.”

On the other hand, Catholic prelates are offering prayers for those who will be affected once the typhoon made landfall.

“Let us pray for those who will be affected by Typhoon Rolly. We must unite and ask for grace and help from God for all of us to be safe,” Novaliches Bishop Roberto Gaa said in a separate interview.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA reported that Typhoon Rolly is expected to make landfall over the Aurora-Quezon area on Sunday night or Monday morning.

It already entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility with maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of 205 kph, and may further intensify as it gathers strength over the Philippine Sea.

“Our Lord, we are once again asking for your help, care and protection amid all the test we are facing right now. Send you angles to protect us from the adversities and sickness that the typhoons Rolly and Siony may bring,” said Legazpi Bishop Joel Baylon.

Nueva Caceres Archbishop Rolando Tirona urged priests and religious communities in the archdiocese to hold prayer vigil to protect all the areas that will be hit by the typhoon.

“I enjoin you dear Parish priests and Religious communities to have a prayer vigil or offer a votive Mass to spare our people and Mother nature from further sufferings and pain the two typhoons may bring,” he said. Ferdinand Patinio /PNA – northboundasia.com





