DILG office in Ilocos Norte closed for disinfection

LAOAG CITY – The office of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Ilocos Norte has been closed effective Monday afternoon to give way for decontamination and sanitation after one of its personnel tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in antigen test.

In an advisory, the agency said its provincial personnel will be on “work from home arrangement tomorrow (Tuesday).”

“Office operations will resume on April 28, 2021,” it added.

The public may reach the agency’s email address at ilocosnortedilg@gmail.com for concerns that may require immediate attention.

The agency said it is now awaiting the confirmatory swab test results of the employee who tested positive in antigen testing.

Based on its latest Covid-19 bulletin, Ilocos Norte has recorded 29 new cases as of Sunday, increasing the active cases to 407 out of a total of 1,690 cases.

The province’s recovery and death toll are at 1,272 and 11, respectively.

Most of the active cases to date are from Laoag City and its neighboring San Nicolas town with a total of 95 active cases each.

In light of the Covid-19 situation in the province, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc reiterated the observance of health protocols at all times. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

